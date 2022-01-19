MOBERLY — Due to positive cases and staffing shortages, Moberly Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
School buildings will be deep-cleaned during the closure, according to the district's website.
Free breakfast and lunch will be available for Moberly students on both days. Meals can be picked up between 1 and 2 p.m. Thursday, at Moberly High School. Parents must sign up for meals by 8 a.m. Thursday.
Extracurricular activities will still be held if there are enough students and staff to participate. Families will be notified of cancellations via the district's text alert system.