AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Health Department began vaccinating area patient facing healthcare workers that aren't affiliated with SSM Health-Audrain this week, with the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
Public Health Nurse, Brandi Meyer, was the first person in Audrain County to receive the Moderna vaccine.
"It went very well. I really didn't feel any different from any other shot I've ever had," Meyer said. "Having this vaccine, we can definitely start to see a light at the end of the tunnel."
Meyer said if we want to see normalcy, the vaccine is where we are going to have to start.
ACHD Administrator/CEO Craig Brace said they have been busy planning and working to get out in front of the vaccine's arrival.
“We have been busy contacting those healthcare workers in the non-affiliated offices that include doctors, dentists and other healthcare workers in Audrain County,” Brace said. “We want to make sure that every one of those front-line workers that wants to take the vaccine will be able to do so.”
ACHD ordered 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine through the state of Missouri.
"We weren't really sure whether we were going to get it Monday. When I walked out of my office, it was kind of a surreal moment to be able to see the delivery being made," Brace said.
The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer one, is a two-dose vaccine. The only difference with Moderna is the second dose is given 28 days after the first one instead of 21 days like the Pfizer vaccine.”
Long-term care facility residents and workers in Audrain County are receiving the vaccine at the same time. CVS, Walgreens and Good Neighbor Pharmacies will provide the vaccine free of charge to their residents and healthcare workers, via a contract with their corporate entities and the federal government.
Brace said the department's main focus will be first responders and essential workers in Phase IB of the state's vaccination plan.
ACHD has teamed up with the Audrain County Emergency Management Agency to help the department get ahead of the vaccination process on the administrative side.