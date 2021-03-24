BOONE COUNTY - To Travis Rudloff, one of the owners of 4 Points Catering, Boone County's modified health order that goes into effect Wednesday means opportunity.
"I think people were just waiting," Rudloff said. "We already on the books have events for 100 next month and events for 200 next month. I feel that people were just waiting, and I don't know if it's a sigh of relief or what, so people I think are feeling more comfortable of holding events in Columbia."
In the modified health order, occupancy limits for public gatherings, entertainment venues and sporting events have been removed. Masks and social distancing are still required at all of those events in the county. Public gatherings include weddings, birthdays, parties and more. Previously, these public gatherings were limited to only 50 people.
However, groups with more than 250 people do need to submit an Operational Plan for health department approval.
Rudloff said it took a lot for the city, the people and even the caterers to get to this point of reopening during the pandemic.
"Whether it was two people or 10 people, if people called to get food, we did every event," Rudloff said. "We're gonna survive. We see that as a blessing. We haven't had to lay off anybody which we feel is another blessing, but on the business side of things, we just haven't been making the money we have in years past."
From boxed deals to servers instead of buffet, Rudloff said creativity is one of the reasons 4 Point Catering survived. Similarly, employees with Fresh Ideas, which is based in Columbia but serves food across 11 states, said catering with creativity took off during the pandemic.
"Catering has changed from a standpoint of things are individually packaged," Kris Lensmeyer, the chief innovation and experience officer with Fresh Ideas, said. "They're packaged now and not buffets, you know, sitting out where people might sneeze on stuff or those types of things. It's really changed how we look at catering and how we do that. There's a lot more served type of caterings that are happening."
Michael Urban, the director of marketing with Fresh Ideas Catering, said safety has been the company's top priority. He says ultimately, while the county is allowing for these bigger events, some people just might not be ready, and catering companies have to be ready to handle that.
"There's a kind of stigma associated with it," Urban said. "There's going to be different tiers of comfort level. There will be people that are ready to go to buffet style, but then others who would have loved that in a pre-COVID world, who will be slow to adopt that again, and maybe some that just don't come back to it."
The previous health order allowed Boone County businesses to operate at 50% capacity and return to normal operating hours. The order going into effect at noon on Wednesday places no restriction on capacity, as long as social distancing and mask wearing are enforced. It also no longer sets a limit on party size at tables in restaurants and bars.
For more information on the modified health order, you can read our full story here.