6:30 p.m.: 92 new weekend cases in Cole County
Cole County reported 92 new cases over the weekend. There are currently 217 active cases in the county.
5:50 p.m.: CPS records 25 new cases
CPS reports 25 new cases Monday. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.2.
According to the policy that CPS set, if the rate were less than 10 cases per 10,000 residents, CPS would continue in-person learning all five days each week. If the rate were between 10 to 50, then CPS would have a hybrid of in-person classes for two days and virtual learning for three days each week.
5:20 p.m.: Callaway County reports new COVID-19 death
Callaway County reported one new COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to seven.
There were 57 new cases added over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 249.
4:30 p.m.: 20 Boone County residents hospitalized with COVID-19
Boone County reported 91 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, and 20 of those patients are Boone County residents.
23 of the patients are in the ICU and 11 are on a ventilator.
Boone County recorded 27 new cases Monday. There are currently 373 active cases in the county.
4:00 p.m.: MU reports 25 new student cases
MU reported 25 new student cases over the weekend, with 8 of these cases added in the last 24 hours. There are 69 active student cases at MU. 1,734 students have recovered from the virus.
There is currently one active faculty case, 15 active MU staff cases and one UM system staff case.
2:45 p.m.: Boone County releases COVID-19 cluster data
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services released a graphic on Twitter and Facebook Monday showing a COVID-19 cluster in the county.
The graphic illustrates how two people who contracted the virus after travel generated 98 close contacts in the community over a month-long period. 28 of those tested positive for the virus.
Close contacts included a network of coworkers, family members and friends.
11:15 a.m.: Boone County reports 15th COVID-19 related death
Boone County added its 15th COVID-19 related death Monday morning.
According to a tweet from the health department, the person was in their 80's. No other information will be provided.
10:15 a.m.: Moniteau County reports 8th death due to COVID-19
The Moniteau County Health Department has reported its 8th death due to COVID-19.
In a press release, the department said the individual was in their 80's.
8:00 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,405 cases in past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,405 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 158,101
The state also reported eight new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 2,590.