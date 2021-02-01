As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Sunday, Jan. 31
- Saturday, Jan. 30
- Friday, Jan. 29
- Thursday, Jan. 28
- Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Monday, Jan. 25
Updates for Monday, Feb. 1 will become available below:
12:40 p.m.: Audrain County records 6 new cases
Audrain County recorded six new cases Monday, bringing their total number of active cases to 27.
The total number of cases for the county is at 1,657.
The county did not record any new deaths. There have been 50 in the county.
12:30 p.m.: Randolph County will host their second dose drive-thru on Feb. 19
The Randolph County Health Department, in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard and other agencies, will host their second-dose vaccine drive-thru on Feb. 19.
Anyone who received their first dose on Friday, Jan. 29 should return to the Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park. Everyone should come at the same time you were registered at the first time.
You must receive your vaccine card you received on Jan. 29.
COVID Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic for second appointments will be held on Friday, February 19th at the Riley Pavilion....Posted by Randolph County Health Department on Monday, February 1, 2021
12:25 p.m.: MU's 7-day student case average sees slight decrease, at 61
MU added 10 student cases over the weekend, marking a total of 50 active student cases. There have been 3,013 student case recoveries.
Five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 61.
As of Monday, there were also one faculty member, 15 MU staff and two UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
12 p.m.: Boone County reports 75 new weekend cases, 8.9% vaccinated
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 88 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 75 new on Saturday and 13 new on Sunday.
This brings the total number of active cases to 597.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 8.9% of Boone County's 16,064 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 515,850 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 397,430 residents have received first dose
- 118,420 residents have received both doses
- 144,613 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 76 hospitalizations, 23 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 25 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 81.21.
7 a.m.: Over a half-million vaccine doses administered in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 778 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 459,597.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,748 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 511,657 total doses administered
- 394,065 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 117,592 Missourians have received a second dose
- 6.4% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 1.9% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,908 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,469 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,067.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 9.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.