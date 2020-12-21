As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Sunday, Dec. 20
- Saturday, Dec. 19
- Friday, Dec. 18
- Thursday, Dec. 17
- Wednesday, Dec. 16
- Tuesday, Dec. 15
- Monday, Dec. 14
Updates for Monday, Dec. 21 will become available below:
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports two COVID-19 deaths; active case load decreases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 60 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 847. That is a 168 active case drop from Monday morning's weekend update.
The number of new cases added Monday is the lowest daily increase since Nov. 2.
There have been 11,965 recoveries in the county.
The county also reported 137 hospitalizations, 36 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 36 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator.
The county also added two COVID-19 deaths Monday afternoon, marking a total of 46 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Boone County dashboard, one individual was in the 55 to 59 age range, marking three total deaths in that age group, and the other individual was over the age of 80, marking 2 total deaths in that age group.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 123.07.
4:15 p.m.: Lake Regional begins staff COVID-19 vaccinates
Lake Regional Health System began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to staff Monday morning.
“Distribution of this vaccine follows careful planning to ensure we provide the most protection possible with the supplies we receive,” said Lake Regional CEO Dane W. Henry, FACHE. “This vaccine is precious to our frontline workers, who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic, and we are thankful that we can offer it to every Lake Regional team member, as well as other local health care workers.”
Lake Regional is coordinating with public health agencies and other health care providers across its service area to provide them with COVID-19 vaccination beginning next week.
3:30 p.m.: Audrain County reports two new weekend deaths, 47 new cases
Audrain County added 47 new cases over the weekend, marking a total of 246 active cases. There have been a total of 1,120 recovered cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
There were two new COVID-19 related deaths added Monday, marking a total of 33 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 18.64.
10:45 a.m.: Boone County reports one weekend death, 172 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported one new COVID-19 death Monday and 172 new COVID-19 cases.
The Information Hub has been updated with the case numbers from the weekend. There have been 12,752 total cases in the county, with 1,015 active cases. There were 109 new cases recorded on Saturday, December 19, and 63 new cases recorded on Sunday, December 20. pic.twitter.com/1dXaSKqY19— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 21, 2020
The individual was in the 65 to 69 age range, marking the fifth death in that age group. There have been a total of 44 deaths in Boone County.
The county also reported 109 new cases Saturday and 63 new cases Sunday, for a total of 172 new cases. There are 1,015 active cases in the county. There have been 11,737 COVID-19 recoveries.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,130 new COVID-19 cases
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,130 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 368,316.
The state is also reporting 10 new deaths related to COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 4,947.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a positivity rate of 17.3%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.