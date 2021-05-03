As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, May 3:
10:35 a.m.: Boone County announces vaccination clinics in Sturgeon, Harrisburg, Hallsville
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host three vaccination clinics throughout the county this week.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given so anyone 16 years or older may receive a vaccine during the walk-in clinics. No appointment is neccessary.
Sturgeon
- Sturgeon Youth Center
- Tuesday, May 4
- 3 to 6 p.m.
- Second dose administered same place/time on Tuesday, May 25
Harrisburg
- Harrisburg Lion's Club
- Wednesday, May 5
- 3 to 6 p.m.
- Second dose administered same place/time on Wednesday, May 26
Hallsville
- Hallsville Community Center
- Thursday, May 6
- 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Second dose administered same place/time on Thursday, May 27
7:25 a.m.: Missouri reports 225 new cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 225 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 503,303.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,745.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
3,954,014 total doses administered
2,316,315 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,760,994 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
37.7% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
28.7% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 795 total hospitalizations in the state with 28% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,574 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 368.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.