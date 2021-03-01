As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, March 1 will be available below:
6:45 p.m.: Cole County adds 10 cases over last 72 hours
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,640 cases in Cole County, an increase of 10 cases over 72 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 16.7% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
21,687 total doses administered of a vaccine
12,790 residents have received first dose
8,881 residents have received both doses
3,951 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.43.
5:30 p.m.: Callaway County adds 18 cases over weekend and Monday
Callaway County added 18 cases in the last 72 hours, marking a total of 94 active cases as of Monday. There have been a total of 3,881 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 27 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
9,614 total doses administered of a vaccine
6,243 residents have received first dose
3,352 residents have received both doses
1,675 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.07.
5:20 p.m.: CPS 14-day average remains below 20.
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 17.1. 6 new cases were reported in the district on Monday.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 158 students in the district currently in quarantine and 16 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 99 quarantined, 9 positive cases, 10 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 38 quarantined, 3 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 19 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 2 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 2,550 quarantined student cases and 602 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 15 staff members currently in quarantine and 5 active staff cases. 2 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 18.2% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County below 100 active cases, reports 3 new deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 92. The last day the county has seen double digit active cases was June 29, with 91 active cases.
The county also reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing a total of 79 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 17.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 48,461 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 32,058 residents have received first dose
- 16,498 residents have received both doses
- 6,343 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 22 hospitalizations, 7 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 8 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 21.57.
11:30 a.m.: Boone County reports 17 weekend COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 139. It is the lowest number of active cases since the beginning of July.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 17.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 48,641 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 32,641 residents have received first dose
- 16,498 residents have received both doses
- 6,343 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, eight of which are Boone County residents. There are currently nine COVID-19 patients in the ICU and six on a ventilator.
8:30 a.m.: 13.8% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose of the vaccine
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 192 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 478,416.
DHSS reported a total of 7,919 COVID-19 related deaths Sunday morning. No additional death have been reported.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state's data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,287,676 total doses administered
- 849,864 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 437,812 Missourians have received a second dose
- 13.8% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 211,157 does have been administered in the past 7 days
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,066 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,508 positive cases of the virus.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.4 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.8% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. On Sunday, it was 5.0%.
According to the CDC method positivity rate, 4.8% reflects the total number of positive PCR tests in the past seven days, divided by the total number of PCR tests in the past seven days.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.