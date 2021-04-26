As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, April 26 will become available below:
4:40 p.m.: Boone County continues to lead initiated vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 33 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, April 23, bringing the total number of active cases to 106.
12 cases were recorded Saturday, 8 on Sunday and 13 on Monday.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 43.3% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. The county leads the state with this percentage, and is third for it's completed vaccination rate (29.2%).
- 129,228 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 78,156 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 56,227 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 6,885 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 1 Boone County resident hospitalization.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 13.86.
2 p.m.: Boone County health department offers vaccination clinics in Centralia, Ashland, Sturgeon
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold vaccination clinics in Centralia, Ashland and Sturgeon this week and next.
The clinics included below are walk-ins -- no appointments are required. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, so anyone 16 years old and older is eligible.
Centralia
- Centralia Intermediate School
- Wednesday, April 28
- 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Second dose administered at same place and time on Wednesday, May 19
Ashland
- Southern Boone High School
- Thursday, April 29
- 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Second dose administered at same place and time on Thursday, May 20
Sturgeon
- Sturgeon Youth Center
- Tuesday, May 4
- 3 to 6 p.m.
- Second dose administered at same place and time on Tuesday, May 25
10 a.m.: COVID-19 vaccination appointments available Saturday, May 1
Missouri residents ages 16 and older can register for a vaccination appointment with MU Health this Saturday.
You are eligible to receive your first dose at this time between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The second doses will be scheduled 21 days later.
Patients who are under 18 will need parental consent before receiving the vaccine.
If you're interested in scheduling an appointment you can visit the MU Health website.
MU Health Care’s vaccination site is at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at MU's football stadium and you must have an appointment before arriving.
7:25 a.m.: Missouri reports 195 new cases, no deaths over the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 195 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 499,749.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,695.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
3,736,018 total doses administered
2,252,767 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,602,759 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
36.7% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
26.1% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 745 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,032 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 290.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.