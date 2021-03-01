As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Monday, March 1 will be available below:
4:30 p.m.: Boone County now below 100 active cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 9 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 92.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 17.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
48,461 total doses administered of a vaccine
32,058 residents have received first dose
16,498 residents have received both doses
6,343 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 22 hospitalizations, 7 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 8 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 21.57.
11:30 a.m.: Boone County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 139. It is the lowest number of active cases since the beginning of July.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 17.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 48,641 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 32,641 residents have received first dose
- 16,498 residents have received both doses
- 6,343 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, eight of which are Boone County residents. There are currently nine COVID-19 patients in the ICU and six on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 21.57.
8:30 a.m.: 13.8% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose of the vaccine
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 192 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 478,416.
DHSS reported a total of 7,919 COVID-19 related deaths Sunday morning. No additional death have been reported.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state's data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,287,676 total doses administered
- 849,864 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 437,812 Missourians have received a second dose
- 13.8% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 211,157 does have been administered in the past 7 days
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,066 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,508 positive cases of the virus.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.4 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.8% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. On Sunday, it was 5.0%.
According to the CDC method positivity rate, 4.8% reflects the total number of positive PCR tests in the past seven days, divided by the total number of PCR tests in the past seven days.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.