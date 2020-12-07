As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Dec. 7 will become available below:
3 p.m.: Boone County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday afternoon.
One individual was in the 40 to 44 age range, marking the first death in that age group. The other was in the 55 to 59 age range, marking the second death in that age group.
We are sad to announce the deaths of two Boone County residents from COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 40-44 and an individual between the ages of 55-59. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. /1— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 7, 2020
This marks 32 total deaths in the county.
2:30 p.m.: Mizzou adds 39 new student cases
Mizzou reported 39 new student cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active student cases to 60. There are 2,527 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 53.
As of Monday, there are five faculty, 27 MU staff and three UM system staff who actively have the virus
11:59 a.m: Boone County reports 269 new weekend COVID-19 cases
Boone County Health Department tweeted there were 125 new cases on Saturday and 144 on Sunday.
That brings the total number of cases to 11,126 in Boone County. There are currently 1,079 active cases.
7:15 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,658 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,658 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 324,956.
The state also reported 2 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,194 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,708 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 22,031 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,147.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.