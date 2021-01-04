As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
5:30 p.m.: Cole County reports 105 new cases
The Cole County Health Department reported 105 new COVID-19 cases since the new year. The county has seen a total of 6848 COVID-19 cases. Those numbers do not include people living at long-term care facilities.
There have been three new cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities since the new year. The county has seen a total of 255 cases in long-term care facilities.
5 p.m.: Boone County reports 351 new cases since the new year
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 351 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, bringing the total number of active cases to 684.
The county also reported 118 hospitalizations, 40 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 27 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 10 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
12:30 p.m.: City of Fulton closes public buildings
The city of Fulton is closing all buildings to the public beginning Tuesday, according to a news release.
The city is taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The closures include city hall, police and fire departments, City Warehouse and Grabb Animal Shelter.
Appointments can still be made with specific departments on a limited basis.
Residents can pay utility bills through the drive-thru window at City Hall or drop boxes at City Hall and on Court Street.
9:00 a.m.: Missouri reports 1,96 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,196 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 402,957.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 5,562 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,701 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 16,595 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,371.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.5% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.