As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, March 8 will be available below:
5:40 p.m.: Cole County reports 5 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,662 cases in Cole County, an increase of 5 cases since March 5. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Five new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 19.1% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 24,265 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 14,651 residents have received first dose
- 9,674 residents have received both doses
- 2,035 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.14.
4:40 p.m.: Boone County reports 62 new cases, mostly from backlog
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 62 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 126.
Only three of the new cases are from March. The other 59 come were backlogged. The backlogged active cases will be manually removed over the next few days.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 21.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 59,128 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 38,153 residents have received first dose
- 21,294 residents have received both doses
- 9,900 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 22 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 3 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 16.50.
3:50 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing offered across mid-Mo. this week
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will host free COVID-19 testing across the state this week. You must register for an appointment, and you must be a Missouri resident to qualify.
- Saline County: March 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Katy Trail Community Health (1825 Atchison Road, Marshall)
- Camden County: March 10, 1 to 3 p.m. at Mid-County Fire (184 MO-5 Bus, Camdenton)
- Morgan County: March 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Katy Trail Community Health (1109 W. Clay Road, Versailles)
- Benton County: March 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Katy Trail Community Health (17571 N. Damn Access Road, Warsaw)
- Boone County: March 12, 12 to 3 p.m. at Moser's Foods Parking Lot (705 Business Loop, Columbia)
- Pettis County: March 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Katy Trail Community Health (821 Westwood Drive, Sedalia)
3:35 p.m.: State adds over 81k "probable antigen cases" to dashboard
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began posting county-level data showing "probable" COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing on Monday to its COVID-19 dashboard.
DHSS is following the guidance of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE), which was affirmed by the CDC: Someone who has a positive antigen test or COVID-19 should be considered a probable case rather than a confirmed.
In addition to probable cases for each county, county-level data showing tests and positivity rate are also now available. The data is broken out by PCR/confirmed and antigen/probable.
Laboratory-based PCR tests continue to be the primary and "gold standard" for testing, a release from DHSS said.
12:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 14 weekend cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 93.
The Information Hub has been updated with data from the weekend. On Saturday, March 6, there were 4 new COVID-19 cases recorded. On Sunday, March 7, there were 10 new COVID-19 cases recorded. The current total stands at 17,520 cases in the county, with 93 active cases. pic.twitter.com/qjvVvRrysU— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) March 8, 2021
The county also reported 26 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 9 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
7:15 a.m.: No new deaths in Missouri in two days
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 480,913.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,161 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,523,717 total doses administered
- 997,611 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 528,271 Missourians have received a second dose
- 16.3% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 8.6% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 917 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,218 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 317.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.