Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
6:15 p.m.: Callaway County records 113 new cases
Callaway County added 113 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 727 active cases as of Monday. There have been a total of 2,585 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, 209 of the cases are part of the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 4 from the Fulton State Hospital.
The county also reported one new death. There have been a total of 18 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 39.00.
5:45 p.m.: Cole County records 126 new weekend cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Monday, there have been 5,855 cases in Cole County, an increase of 126 cases since Friday. There have been 233 cases in long-term care facilities.
Nine new positive cases were reported Sunday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 29 deaths in Cole County and 38 deaths within long-term care facilities due to COVID-19.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 75.29.
5:00 p.m.: Missouri offers free statewide testing opportunities
Missouri continues to offer COVID-19 testing events throughout the state. Missouri residents can attend events in any county and do not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.
Upcoming community testing events are scheduled between Dec. 8-15 in Clark, Cole, Cooper, Henry, Jefferson, McDonald, Ozark, Perry, Pike, Platte, St. Charles and Warren counties.
Those interested can register at this link or by calling 877-435-8411.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also continues to offer surge testing until Dec. 15.
Testing will take place in Columbia on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. Testing is offered to individuals ages 5 and older, including those experiencing symptoms, those who have come into contact with a positive case and those worried about possibly having the virus.
Those interested can register at this link.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 83 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported 83 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 935.
The county also reported 149 hospitalizations, 33 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 99.64.
3:45 p.m.: Audrain County reports three additional COVID-19 deaths
The Audrain County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday.
The county also recorded 58 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 170.
According to New York Times data, which was last updated on December 3, the 14-day rolling average for the county is 17.
3 p.m.: Boone County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday afternoon.
One individual was in the 40 to 44 age range, marking the first death in that age group. The other was in the 55 to 59 age range, marking the second death in that age group.
We are sad to announce the deaths of two Boone County residents from COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 40-44 and an individual between the ages of 55-59. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. /1— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 7, 2020
This marks 32 total deaths in the county.
2:30 p.m.: Mizzou adds 39 new student cases
Mizzou reported 39 new student cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active student cases to 60. There are 2,527 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 53.
As of Monday, there are five faculty, 27 MU staff and three UM system staff who actively have the virus
11:59 a.m: Boone County reports 269 new weekend COVID-19 cases
Boone County Health Department tweeted there were 125 new cases on Saturday and 144 on Sunday.
That brings the total number of cases to 11,126 in Boone County. There are currently 1,079 active cases.
7:15 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,658 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,658 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 324,956.
The state also reported 2 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,194 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,708 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 22,031 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,147.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.