10:45 a.m.: Boone County reports one weekend death, 172 new cases

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported one new COVID-19 death Monday and 172 new COVID-19 cases.

The individual was in the 65 to 69 age range, marking the fifth death in that age group. There have been a total of 44 deaths in Boone County.

The county also reported 109 new cases Saturday and 63 new cases Sunday, for a total of 172 new cases. There are 1,015 active cases in the county. 

9:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,130 new COVID-19 cases

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,130 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 368,316. 

The state is also reporting ten new deaths related to COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 4,947. 

As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate. 

The CDC's method has a positivity rate of 17.3%. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

