As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Dec. 21 will become available below:
10:45 a.m.: Boone County reports one weekend death, 172 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported one new COVID-19 death Monday and 172 new COVID-19 cases.
The Information Hub has been updated with the case numbers from the weekend. There have been 12,752 total cases in the county, with 1,015 active cases. There were 109 new cases recorded on Saturday, December 19, and 63 new cases recorded on Sunday, December 20. pic.twitter.com/1dXaSKqY19— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 21, 2020
The individual was in the 65 to 69 age range, marking the fifth death in that age group. There have been a total of 44 deaths in Boone County.
The county also reported 109 new cases Saturday and 63 new cases Sunday, for a total of 172 new cases. There are 1,015 active cases in the county.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,130 new COVID-19 cases
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,130 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 368,316.
The state is also reporting ten new deaths related to COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 4,947.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a positivity rate of 17.3%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.