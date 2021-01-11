As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Jan. 11 will become available below:
11:30 a.m.: Boone County reports over 200 weekend cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 206 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 922. 133 new cases were reported on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.
The county also reported 109 hospitalizations, 37 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 25 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on a ventilator.
9:15 a.m.: Missouri reports 1,659 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,659 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 424,986.
The state also reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,951 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,608 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 19,496 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,785.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 18.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
7:00 a.m.: State of Missouri offers free tests
In partnership with the Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical, the State of Missouri will continue to host free COVID-19 testing events. Currently, events are scheduled over the next two weeks in the following counties: Boone, Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Crawford, Harrison, Hickory, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Nodaway, Phelps, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City, Stone, Taney and Worth.
Missouri residency is the only requirement to receive a free nasal swab test. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or live in the corresponding county. Register online for a community testing event here.