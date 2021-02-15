As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
12:45 p.m.: Boone reports 18 new weekend cases, 12.5% vaccine rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 223.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 33,602 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 23,120 residents have received first dose
- 10,446 residents have received both doses
- 4,592 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 42 hospitalizations, 12 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 8 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 41.93
10:30 a.m.: Weather causes changes for COVID-19 testing through MU Health Care & SSM Health- St. Mary's
MU Health Care's COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will have additional changes due the snow and the bitterly cold temperatures.
The drive-thru site located at Mizzou North, located at 115 Business Loop 70, will now be closed through Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The site plans to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 17 with slightly abbreviated hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It go back to normal hours on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test before Wednesday can go to Mizzou Urgent Care or Mizzou Quick Care.
Mizzou Quick Care does not accept walk-in visits. Patients must schedule an appointment online in advance and an associated clinic charge will apply.
Patients suffering severe symptoms or breathing problems should go to the emergency department or call 911.
SSM Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City drive-thru COVID-19 testing will also be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 & Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather.
The drive-thru will reopen with its normal hours Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Normal hours include 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon. The drive-thru site is closed on Saturdays.
8 a.m.: Missouri reports no new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 421 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 471,662.
The DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,455 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 873,686 total doses administered
- 634,393 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 239,293 Missourians have received a second dose
- 10.3 of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 3.9% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,438 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 4,223 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 603.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 6.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.