Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
6 p.m.: Callaway County adds 42 new cases
Callaway County's now has a total of 360 active cases, an increase of 42 from Friday. There have been a total of 3,656 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 12 active cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and no active cases in the Fulton State Hospital.
5:30 p.m. Cole County adds 25 cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Monday, there have been 7,309 cases in Cole County, an increase of 25 cases since Friday. There have been 268 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 47 deaths in Cole County and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 17.
5 p.m.: Community testing continues throughout the state and mid-Missouri
Community testing is continuing throughout the state and mid-Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. Audrain County had community testing Monday, with Phelps County hosting testing on Thursday and Cole County hosting testing on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Full information can be found here.
5 p.m.: Morgan Count announced two community spreader events
The Morgan County Health Center posted information on Facebook about two recent community spreader events in the county. The first is at Westside Lanes in Laurie between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21. The second was a basketball game on Friday, Jan. 22 at Versailles High School.
People who were at either location in the time frame given is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should continue to monitor for symptoms, according to the Facebook posts.
4:30 p.m.: CPS reports 39 new COVID-19 cases
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 64.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 270 students in the district currently in quarantine and 52 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 122 quarantined, 20 positive cases, 19 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 59 quarantined, 14 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 80 quarantined, 18 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 9 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 1,991 quarantined student cases and 498 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 38 staff members currently in quarantine and 9 active staff cases. One staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 613.
The county also reported 80 hospitalizations, 18 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 25 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 91.71.
4:00 p.m.: Moniteau County reports one new COVID-19 death
The Moniteau County Health Center reported one new death Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 27.
The county currently has 42 active cases. 1779 cases have recovered.
The seven-day average of new cases per day is 4.29.
2:15 p.m.: MU reports 67 active student cases
MU added 19 student cases over the weekend, marking a total of 67 active student cases.
There have been 2,940 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 58.
As of Monday, there were also five faculty members, 14 MU staff and one UM System staff who actively have the virus.
12:15 p.m.: Boone County adds 159 weekend COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 159 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 770.
The COVID-19 Information Hub has been updated with numbers from the weekend. On Saturday, January 23, there were 107 new cases recorded. On Sunday, January 24, there were 52 new cases recorded. The total count after this weekend is 16,179, with 770 of those being active cases. pic.twitter.com/bjznLimrT5— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 25, 2021
The county also reported 77 hospitalizations, 18 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 91.71.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri surpasses 450,000 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 879 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 450,414.
The state also reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,553 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,067 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 9,623 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,375.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 11.1% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.