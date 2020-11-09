As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
10:40 a.m.: Callaway County Health Department closes for the week
The Callaway County Commission sent out a press release which said they will close this week due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19.
This closure will allow for the department to focus on case investigations and contact tracing.
On Friday, Nov. 13 the commission will reevaluate if the department needs to stay closed for the following week.
5:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,131 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 209,197.
The state also reported 3 new deaths on Sunday, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email by DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,153.
In the last seven days there have been 21,107 positive cases of the virus. The single day average now stands at 3,015.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 14.6% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 29.2% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days