As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Sunday, Nov. 15
- Saturday, Nov. 14
- Friday, Nov. 13
- Thursday, Nov. 12
- Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Tuesday, Nov. 10
- Monday, Nov. 9
Updates for Monday, Nov. 16 will become available below:
6:25 p.m.: Callaway County reports 60 new weekend cases
The county reports 60 new weekend cases, marking the total 732 active cases.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 56.64.
5:40 p.m.: Cole County reports 163 new weekend cases
Cole County reports 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Over the weekend, there were 163 new reported cases.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 115.21.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports record high case hospitalizations
44 patients are in the ICU and 21 are on a ventilator. 39 of those hospitalized are Boone residents. The hospital status is currently at yellow.
The county also recorded 146 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,211.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 162.64.
4:00 p.m.: Lake Regional reports 623 cases over seven-day period
Lake Regional Health System reports that during the seven-day period ending Nov. 13, 623 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Camden, Laclede, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski counties.
There were five new deaths in the area during this time, bringing the total number of deaths in these counties to 114.
24 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the system's hospitals.
Camden County had the most new cases and added 205 new cases from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. The county's positivity rate was 55.7% for the seven-day period, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. 43 Camden County residents have died due to COVID-19.
3:40 p.m.: Boone Hospital reports 58 COVID-19 patients
Boone Hospital reports 58 COVID-19 patients, mostly in COVID units or the ICU, according to the Boone Hospital Board of Trustees.
63 hospital employees are absent after testing positive, having symptoms, or coming in contact with a positive individuals.
3:30 p.m.: Daniel Boone Regional Library limits visit times
Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, visit times at the library will be limited to 30 minutes per person. Curbside pickup hours remain unchanged.
FYI: Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the library is limiting visits to 30 minutes, effective immediately. Curbside pickup service hours remain unchanged. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate these difficult times. https://t.co/YmpaiAZ7Kc— DanielBooneRgLibrary (@dbrl) November 16, 2020
1:47 p.m.: JeffTran to resume Tuesday Nov. 17
JeffTran announced it will resume service on Tuesday Nov. 17, and Handiwheels is expected to operated as usual.
JeffTran stopped operations on Thursday due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages.
Fixed routes will also resume, but due to staffing shortages the following routes will be combined between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.
- High St. East (Green) combined with High St. West (Gold) Route
- · Business 50 East (Red) combined with Southwest (Blue) Route
The routes which are combined have scheduled pick up every 80 minutes.
1:42 p.m.: Free COVID-19 testing in Missouri this week
Registration is open for upcoming community testing events scheduled between Nov. 17-21 in Butler, Callaway, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Pettis, and St. Louis County.
To register for any of the community testing events, clink on this link.
To register, you must be a Missouri resident.
Surge testing is also free in Columbia.
During the week of Nov. 22, these testing opportunities will be available Monday-Wednesday. The full schedule will resume again on Nov. 30.
1:25 p.m.: MU adds 42 student COVID-19 cases
There are 42 new MU student COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
There are currently 122 active student cases and 2,092 recovered student cases.
There are 48 active staff and faculty cases.
1 p.m.: Audrain County urges residents to take extra precautions during Thanksgiving season
Audrain County Health Department sent a press release Monday which said they are continuing to see record number of new COVID-19 cases
"Informal gatherings among friends and families are contributing to the high number of COVID cases in our county. Keep your loved ones safe by minimizing contact with people you do not live with,” ACHD Administrator/ CEO Craig Brace said in the release.
Brace urges residents to adapt Thanksgiving traditions this year planning to celebrate and not congregate.
Brace also points out that it is extremely important to remember that getting the flu vaccine is especially important this year.
“The flu is a vaccine-preventable illness, but still hospitalizes thousands of people each year,” Brace said. “We need to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system. The flu vaccine protects you and the people around you. As more people are vaccinated, it becomes harder for the flu to spread.”
12:00 p.m.: Boone County reports 19th COVID-19 death
In a tweet, Boone County Health Department announced its 19th COVID-19 death. The individual was over the age of 80.
No other information is available at this time.
We are saddened to report the 19th COVID-19 related death in Boone County. The individual was over the age of 80. This death will be reflected on the Information Hub later this afternoon. Our condolences go to the loved ones of all who have passed due to COVID-19.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 16, 2020
11:15 a.m.: Boone County adds 245 weekend COVID-19 cases
The Boone County COVID-19 hub showed 180 COVID-19 cases were added Saturday and 65 cases on Sunday. There are 1,135 active cases in the county.
As of Monday at 11:15 a.m., there were 153 hospitalizations in Boone County hospitals. 45 are in the ICU, 20 are on a ventilator and 37 are Boone County residents.
The Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub has been updated with data collected over the weekend. There were 180 cases recorded on Saturday, Nov. 14 and 65 cases recorded on Sunday, Nov. 15. pic.twitter.com/u4B28ykxeS— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 16, 2020
The hospital status shows yellow.
The Boone County Health Department announced on Nov. 6 that they would no longer update the hub on Saturdays and Sundays.
10:45 a.m.: State Senate on hold until after Thanksgiving
Senator Caleb Rowden took to Twitter Monday to announce that the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Rowden said due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, it's in the best interest of the members, staff and public to put any action on hold.
Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday. 1/2 #MOLeg— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) November 16, 2020
7:45 a.m.: Missouri reports 3,718 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,718 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 243,169.
The state also reported 12 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,386 since the outbreak started.
There are 2,525 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days there have been 25,551 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,650.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 24.4% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 44.0% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.