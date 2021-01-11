As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Jan. 11 will become available below:
5:55 p.m.: Cole County adds 80 new COVID-19 cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Monday, there have been 7,114 cases in Cole County, an increase of 80 cases since Friday. There have been 263 cases in long-term care facilities.
Four new positive cases were reported Monday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of January thus far.
There have been 47 deaths in Cole County and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 41.21.
5:30 p.m.: Audrain County reports 20 new cases
Audrain County added 20 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 122 active cases as of Monday. There have been a total of 1,582 cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 43 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 9.00.
5:20 p.m.: Callaway County reports 51 new cases, one new death
Callaway County added 51 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 441 active cases as of Monday. There have been a total of 3,458 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 48 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and one in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 33 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, an increase of one since Friday.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 27.29.
4:55 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate sees small decrease as Board is set to vote on return to in-person learning Monday
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 82.4, a 1.1 decrease from Sunday's update.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 75 students in the district currently in quarantine and 29 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 32 quarantined, 7 positive cases, 15 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 16 quarantined, 8 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 22 quarantined, 13 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 5 quarantined, 1 positive cases
The district has seen 1,762 quarantined student cases and 412 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 26 staff members currently in quarantine and 13 active staff cases. 20 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
4:20 p.m.: Boone County reports one new death; 226 active case decrease
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 73 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 696. That is a 226 active case decrease from Monday morning's weekend update.
On Monday, the county surpassed 15,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Boone County recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases today, January 11. There have been 15,015 total cases in the county to date, with 696 active cases. We are sad to report that 1 death was recorded today. The individual was in the 75-79 age group. pic.twitter.com/Z0qulmuFDa— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 11, 2021
The health department reported one new COVID-19 related death Monday, marking 562 total in the county. The individual was in the 75 to 79 age range, marking eight total deaths in that age group.
The county reported 117 hospitalizations, 40 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 33 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 10 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 108.14.
11:30 a.m.: Boone County reports over 200 weekend cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 206 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 922. 133 new cases were reported on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.
The county also reported 109 hospitalizations, 37 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 25 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on a ventilator.
The Information Hub has been updated with case numbers from this weekend. There were 133 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday, January 9, and 73 new cases on Sunday, January 10. There have been 14,942 total cases in the county to date, with 922 active cases. pic.twitter.com/YVmlrJQWRE— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 11, 2021
9:15 a.m.: Missouri reports 1,659 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,659 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 424,986.
The state also reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,951 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,608 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 19,496 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,785.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 18.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
7:00 a.m.: State of Missouri offers free tests
In partnership with the Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical, the State of Missouri will continue to host free COVID-19 testing events. Currently, events are scheduled over the next two weeks in the following counties: Boone, Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Crawford, Harrison, Hickory, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Nodaway, Phelps, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City, Stone, Taney and Worth.
Missouri residency is the only requirement to receive a free nasal swab test. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or live in the corresponding county. Register online for a community testing event here.