6:20 p.m.: Cole County adds 21 cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,532 cases in Cole County, an increase of 21 cases since February 5. There have been 269 cases in long-term care facilities.
18 new positive cases were reported Monday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 56 deaths in Cole County and 45 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 11.4% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
10,491 total doses administered of a vaccine
8,739 residents have received first dose
1,748 residents have received both doses
2,162 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.07.
5:10 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate at 40
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 40.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 382 students in the district currently in quarantine and 45 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 233 quarantined, 17 positive cases, 20 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 79 quarantined, 15 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 53 quarantined, 12 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 17 quarantined, 1 positive cases
The district has seen 2,369 quarantined student cases and 568 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 62 staff members currently in quarantine and 11 active staff cases. 2 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
4:25 p.m.: Callaway County reports 8 new cases
Callaway County added 8 cases over the weekend and Monday, marking a total of 203 active cases. There have been a total of 3,792 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 52 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 39 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 9% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 5,406 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 4,018 residents have received first dose
- 1,384 residents have received both doses
- 1,022 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 12.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports ten new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 359.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 30,004 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 21,584 residents have received first dose
- 8,398 residents have received both doses
- 5,285 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 59 hospitalizations, 20 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 18 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 12 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 62.86.
1:25 p.m.: MU sees slight decrease in student case average
MU added 11 student cases over the last 48 hours, marking a total of 30 active student cases. There have been 3,066 student case recoveries.
Six students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All six students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 39.
As of Monday, there were also one faculty members, 17 MU staff and three UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
1:20 p.m.: Boone County returns to "green" hospital status
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 71 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 461.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 30,004 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 21,584 residents have received first dose
- 8,398 residents have received both doses
- 5,285 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 64 hospitalizations, 18 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 23 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
11:30 a.m.: Audrain County reports 4 new cases
Today, Audrain County reported 4 new cases bringing their total number of active cases to 20.
Their 7 day average for new cases per day is 3.7 percent which is down from 4.4 percent which was reported on Friday.
The county also did not record any new deaths.
7:00 a.m.: No new deaths in Missouri in the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,216 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 466,664.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,143 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 690,072 total doses administered
- 529,704 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 160,368 Missourians have received a second dose
- 8.7% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 2.6% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,637 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 6,263 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 895.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 8.0% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.