Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, April 5 will become available below:
12:25 p.m. Capital Region Medical Center to host vaccination clinic Saturday
Capital Region Medical Center will host a vaccination event Saturday, April 10 at the Capital Mall, in the space that was previously Party City. The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CRMC patients 16 and older will be able to receive a Pfizer vaccine. Sign up by calling 573-632-5152, and press '1'.
CRMC is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday, April 10! Sign up today by calling 573-632-5152!Posted by Capital Region Medical Center on Monday, April 5, 2021
12:10 p.m.: Cole County Health Department to host vaccination event next week
The Cole County Health Department will host a vaccination event next Thursday, April 15.
The health department will give out Johnson & Johnson doses from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to any adult Missourian. It will take place at the health department, located at 3400 West Truman Boulevard.
Schedule your appointment here. The health department asks you to bring a photo ID, insurance card and a consent form, which can be found here.
We will be having a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at The Cole County Health Department on Thursday April...Posted by Cole County Health Department on Monday, April 5, 2021