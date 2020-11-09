As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Nov. 9 will become available below:
6:00 p.m.: Cole County reports 243 new weekend cases
Cole County recorded 243 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 539. There have been 3,191 recoveries in the county.
The county also reported one additional COVID-19 related death Monday, bringing the total to 12 deaths in the county.
There are an additional 11 deaths reported in long-term care facilities, with a total of 185 total cases.
According to New York Times data, which two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Cole County is 91.21.
5:25 p.m.: CPS case rate at 84.2 ahead of Monday night board meeting
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 84.2, ahead of Monday night's CPS board meeting.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 524 students in the district currently in quarantine and 35 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 404 quarantined, 20 positive cases, 21 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 48 quarantined, 7 positive case, 6 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 49 quarantined, 6 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 23 quarantined, 2 positive cases
The district has seen 1,087 quarantined student cases and 131 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 118 staff members currently in quarantine and 17 active staff cases. 10 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
4:15 p.m.: Record hospitalizations in Boone County
Boone County recorded a record 142 positive case hospitalizations Monday, 27 of which are Boone County residents.
The county also reported 73 new cases Monday, bringing the total of active cases to 958.
There are 49 patients in the ICU, which is also a record number for the county. There are also 21 positive patients on a ventilator.
Boone County recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases today, November 9. There have been 7,444 total cases in the county to date,...Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Monday, November 9, 2020
According to New York Times data, which two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Boone County is 107.71.
2:30 p.m.: MU adds 49 student cases over the weekend
The University of Missouri added 49 student cases over the weekend, marking a total of 114 active student cases. There have been 1,967 student recoveries.
As of Monday, there are five active faculty cases, 34 active MU staff cases and one active UM system staff case. There have been 119 faculty and staff recoveries.
1:50 p.m.: St. Louis County may face renewed restrictions due to virus
(AP) — Missouri’s largest county is warning its 1 million residents that new restrictions will be necessary unless the coronavirus surge is brought under control.
St. Louis County already requires face coverings and has imposed other restrictions, but Democratic Executive Sam Page said at a news conference Monday that with cases rising again and hospitals filling quickly, more drastic measures could be announced next week unless things turn around.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also has said that a new shutdown remains a possibility.
Missouri has seen a big spike in cases over the past several weeks.
12:25 P.M.: Boone County Health Department shows positive rate graph
The Boone County Health Department shared a graph in a tweet regarding the positivity rate these last 2 weeks.
The graph shows a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.
The number of COVID-19 cases has dramatically increased in the last 2 weeks. Please be mindful of the increased level of transmission when out in public. Each small choice we make to keep our distance from others and to wear a mask helps slow the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/eMLt7bnZpS— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 9, 2020
The health department encourages mindfulness when it comes being out in public.
The county's positivity rate for the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 was 21.3.
The five-day positivity rate as of Sunday was 168. On Nov. 1, it was 74.
12:10 P.M.: Fulton Elementary Schools to start distant learning Wednesday
Fulton Public Schools sent out a release saying over 40 staff members are absent due to various reasons. Due to that, the district can't effectively maintain in seat instruction for elementary students.
Students at Bartley, Bush and McIntire elementary schools will start distance learning on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and are projected to return Monday, Nov. 30.
Teachers will work Tuesday to prepare students for the transition. Students will be in the classroom on Tuesday.
Fulton Middle School and High School went online last week. The middle and high school will extend distance learning until Monday Nov. 30.
10:40 a.m.: Callaway County Health Department closes for the week
The Callaway County Commission sent out a press release which said they will close this week due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19.
This closure will allow for the department to focus on case investigations and contact tracing.
On Friday, Nov. 13 the commission will reevaluate if the department needs to stay closed for the following week.
5:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,244 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,244 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 212,441.
The state also reported three new deaths on Sunday, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email by DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,153.
In the last seven days there have been 21,670 positive cases of the virus. The single day average now stands at 3,096.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 19.5% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 37.7% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days