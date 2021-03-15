As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, March 15 will become available below:
6:05 p.m.: Cole County reports 6 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,684 cases in Cole County, an increase of 6 cases since Friday. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Six new positive cases were reported Monday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 21.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
26,726 total doses administered of a vaccine
16,345 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
10,603 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
1,694 doses have been administered in the past 7 days.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 28.71.
4:40 p.m.: Boone County reports 11 new cases, one new death
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 91.
The department reported one new death in the 60-64 age range, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Boone County to 83.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 23.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
64,016 total doses administered of a vaccine
41,792 residents have received first dose
22,637 residents have received both doses
6,465 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 19 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 5 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 16.86.
4:00 p.m.: Callaway County reports 8 new cases, 55 active cases
Callaway County added 8 cases since Friday, marking a total of 55 active cases as of Monday. There have been a total of 3,912 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 10 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and none in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 17.5% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
12,581 total doses administered of a vaccine
7,819 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
5,060 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
1,392 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 24.79.
2:30 p.m.: Boone County records 26 weekend cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 26 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 100.
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 6 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 16.86.
1:15 p.m.: Free COVID-19 testing offered in mid-Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri Community Health Centers and MAKO Medical Laboratories to offer free testing events around Missouri this week and next.
You must be a Missouri resident and you must register to attend.
- Rolla: Wednesday, March 17, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Your Community Health Center
- Jefferson City: Friday, March 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion
- Sedalia: Monday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Katy Trail Community Health
- Fulton: Tuesday, March 23, 12 to 3 p.m., C&R Market parking lot
- Camdenton: Wednesday, March 24, 1 to 3 p.m., Mid-County Fire
- Columbia: Friday, March 26, 12 to 3 p.m., Moser's Food parking lot (Business Loop location)
More locations around Missouri and dates can be found here.
7:30 a.m.: No new deaths in Missouri in two days
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 235 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 483,748.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,310 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,787,499 total doses administered
- 1,175,088 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 635,949 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 19.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 10.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 891 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,327 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 332.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has been 15 days straight, with a rate at or below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.