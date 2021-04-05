As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, April 5 will become available below:
6:45 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate at 10
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 10.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 15 students in the district currently in quarantine and 3 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 8 quarantined, 1 positive cases, 5 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 3 quarantined, 1 positive case, 3 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 3 quarantined, 1 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 1 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 2,724 quarantined student cases and 642 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 2 staff members currently in quarantine and 0 active staff cases. One staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 53.8% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:40 p.m.: Cole County adds 7 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,757 cases in Cole County, an increase of 7 cases since Friday. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 28.4% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
36,012 total doses administered of a vaccine
21,797 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
15,059 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
2,810 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.93.
5:20 p.m.: Boone County reports 19 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 62.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 32.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
95,622 total doses administered of a vaccine
59,128 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
37,287 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
10,845 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 16 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and zero on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 10.71.
4:30 p.m.: MU Health Care releases vaccination appointments for today
MU Health Care has released more vaccination appointments for Monday, April 5. Around 4:35 p.m., approximately 35 slots were available.
The clinic is at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field. Appointments are available until 6:30 p.m. for those in Phase 1 or 2.
Click here to schedule an appointment.
2 p.m.: Boone County updates weekend COVID numbers
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 46.
The county also reported 16 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
1:35 p.m.: DHSS reports no new deaths, 27.9% vaccination rate
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 206 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 491,133.
DHSS reported 0 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,504 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,710,012 total doses administered
- 1,713,877 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,057,241 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 27.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 17.2% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 748 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 1,948 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 278.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
12:25 p.m. Capital Region Medical Center to host vaccination clinic Saturday
Capital Region Medical Center will host a vaccination event Saturday, April 10 at the Capital Mall, in the space that was previously Party City. The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CRMC patients 16 and older will be able to receive a Pfizer vaccine. Sign up by calling 573-632-5152, and press '1'.
CRMC is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday, April 10! Sign up today by calling 573-632-5152!Posted by Capital Region Medical Center on Monday, April 5, 2021
12:10 p.m.: Cole County Health Department to host vaccination event next week
The Cole County Health Department will host a vaccination event next Thursday, April 15.
The health department will give out Johnson & Johnson doses from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to any adult Missourian. It will take place at the health department, located at 3400 West Truman Boulevard.
Schedule your appointment here. The health department asks you to bring a photo ID, insurance card and a consent form, which can be found here.
We will be having a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at The Cole County Health Department on Thursday April...Posted by Cole County Health Department on Monday, April 5, 2021