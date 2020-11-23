As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Nov. 23 will become available below:
7:30 p.m.: Sturgeon Board of Aldermen vote to create, not yet enact mask order
The Board of Aldermen in Sturgeon voted Monday night to create, but not yet enact a mask order for the city.
BREAKING: Sturgeon Mayor “strongly” recommends to the Board of Aldermen a mask ordinance be put in place for the city. This issue was moved to the top of the meeting agenda tonight. @KOMUnews— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) November 24, 2020
This comes after Boone County leaders held a phone conference early Monday to discuss safety plans throughout the county. KOMU 8 News confirmed with the Presiding Boone County Commissioner that either a mask order or a mask advisory would be issued in the county in the coming weeks.
For Sturgeon, the mask order itself would last 30 days and would be effective as soon as possible. City leaders are hoping to vote on it Wednesday night. Mayor Steve Crosswhite said even though there is some resistance in the city, a mask mandate is necessary to curb the virus spreading.
"Although we are small, we are faced with the very same issues as the bigger community of Columbia," Crosswhite said. "We need to do our part in sending the message that it's time to be serious about this pandemic."
6:30 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate hits all-time high
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 111.7, an all-time high.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 220 students in the district currently in quarantine and 34 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 84 quarantined, 13 positive cases, 17 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 50 quarantined, 11 positive case, 6 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 59 quarantined, 10 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 27 quarantined
The district has seen 1,360 quarantined student cases and 194 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 87 staff members currently in quarantine and 26 active staff cases. 19 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
6:15 p.m.: Cole County adds over 200 cases over the weekend
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Monday, there have been 4,988 cases in Cole County, an increase of 216 cases since Friday. There have been 214 cases in long-term care facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Three new positive cases were reported Monday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of November thus far.
There have been 16 deaths in Cole County and 15 deaths within long-term care facilities due to COVID-19.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 46.64.
5:30 p.m.: Callaway County reports new COVID-19 related death
Callaway County added 84 new cases over the weekend, marking a total of 692 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 2,354 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, 270 of the cases are part of the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 12 from the Fulton State Hospital.
There was one COVID-19 related death reported Monday. There have been a total of 12 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 46.64.
4:20 p.m.: Boone County reports record number of hospitalizations
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health & Human Services reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 930. There was a 282 active case drop since the last update. It is also the eighth straight day of 100+ cases.
Boone County recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases today, November 23. There have been 9,511 total cases in the county to date, with 930 active cases. There are currently 171 COVID-19 patients in our local hospitals, 25 of which are Boone County residents. pic.twitter.com/LesORiB0KD— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 23, 2020
The county also reported 171 hospitalizations, which is the record of hospitalizations in the county. 25 of those were Boone residents. There are currently 50 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 18 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 157.50.
1:20 p.m.: Callaway County updates contact tracing method
The Callaway County Health Department has adopted a new method for contact tracing. The new method will allow positive cases to notify their close contacts as soon as positive lab results are received.
Rather than waiting for a phone call from the health department, patients will be instructed to take appropriate actions immediately. Individuals will receive instructions at the time of testing and/or the instructions will be mailed to them.
Each positive case will be expected to notify their close contacts, which eliminates the wait time and helps stop people from unknowingly spreading the virus.
The department believes that people will feel more comfortable telling their contacts about their positive result rather an a stranger on the phone.
The department will continue to assist businesses, residential care facilities and schools.
All educational information regarding quarantine and isolation is also available on the Callaway County Health Department website.
1 p.m.: Moniteau County issues public health warning; in the 'extreme risk' category
The Moniteau County Health Department has issued a public health warning, in conjunction with the state's public health warning which was issued last Thursday.
The public health warning sets expectations for all individuals living and/or working in Missouri, which includes wearing a mask, staying home when sick or if you have symptoms, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet and limiting regular interaction to a small group.
According to the health department, the county is in the 'Extreme Risk' category one action plan. This means the the county has a PCR 7-day positivity rate 15% or above (33.6%) and a 7-day case rate per 100,000 people at 350 or above (545).
As of Monday evening, the county had 114 active cases in the community. There have been 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
12 p.m.: MU reports two student hospitalizations
MU added 71 student cases over the last the weekend, marking a total of 140 active student cases. There are 2,281 student case recoveries.
The dashboard also reports two student hospitalizations, but one student has been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 140.
As of Monday, there were also four faculty members, 43 MU staff and one UM System staff who actively has the virus.
11:45 a.m.: Boone County adds over 300 weekend cases; 7th straight day of 100+ cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health & Human Services reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and 210 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,212.
It is the seventh straight day of 100+ cases.
The county also reported 153 hospitalizations, which is the record of hospitalizations in the county. 30 of those were Boone residents. There are currently 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator.
10:15 a.m.: Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for high risk shoppers
Starting Monday, Hy-Vee is reinstating its reserved shopping hour for customers considered high risk.
The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday.
It is dedicated to customers over 60 and older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to serious illness.
In a press release, Hy-Vee reinstate the hour due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases through its eight-state region.
7:30 a.m. : Missouri reports 3,370 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,370 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 274,897.
The state also reported 2 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,561 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,805 total hospitalizations in the state with 42% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 23,668 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,381.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.4% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.