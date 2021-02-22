As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Feb. 22 will be available below:
6:45 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate stays below 20
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 19.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 134 students in the district currently in quarantine and 15 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 77 quarantined, 7 positive cases, 11 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 25 quarantined, 5 positive case, 4 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 22 quarantined, 3 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 10 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 2,458quarantined student cases and 585 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 16 staff members currently in quarantine and 8 active staff cases. 2 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
5:55 p.m.: Cole County reports 11 new cases since Friday
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,615 cases in Cole County, an increase of 11 cases since Friday. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 49 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.5% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
17,101 total doses administered of a vaccine
11,098 residents have received first dose
5,994 residents have received both doses
2,363 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
4:35 p.m.: Columbia/Boone County PHHS to receive 200 vaccine doses this week
In an email to those who are signed up on its survey, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services says it is scheduled to receive 200 doses this week.
The department will send out appointment invitations later this week and will administer the vaccine at the health department building, 1005 West Worley Street.
In the same email, Boone Hospital Center says it administered 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Columbia Mall on Monday. Invitations have already been sent out.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports lowest number of active cases since beginning of July
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 150.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 39,100 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 24,895 residents have received first dose
- 14,154 residents have received both doses
- 5,289 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 38 hospitalizations, 9 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 7 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
1:20 p.m.: Boone County reports weekend numbers & 13.8% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 35 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 218.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 39,100 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 24,895 residents have received first dose
- 14,154 residents have received both doses
- 5,289 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 35 hospitalizations, 8 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 7 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
1:15 p.m.: MU 7-day student case average continues to decrease
MU added five student cases over the weekend, marking a total of nine active student cases. There have been 3,109 student case recoveries.
Six students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All six students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 8.
As of Monday, there were also zero faculty members, six MU staff and zero UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
11:35 p.m.: State offers free COVID-19 testing this week & next week
The state is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. You MUST register to attend.
Click here to register or find more events. You may also call 919-351-MAKO (6256).
Rolla
- Monday, Feb. 22
- 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Your Community Health Center, 1081 E. 18th Street
Fulton
- Tuesday, Feb. 23
- 12 - 3 p.m.
- C&R Market (parking lot), 640 Commons Drive
Columbia
- Friday, Feb. 26
- 12 - 3 p.m.
- Moser's Foods Parking Lot, 705 Business Loop 70 West
Jefferson City
- Wednesday, March 3
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- American Legion, 1423 Tanner Bridge Road
11:30 a.m.: Moniteau County Health Dept. reminds of second dose apt. times
The Moniteau County Health Department posted a reminder on Facebook for those who received their first vaccine dose from the health department, that their second dose appointments are this week.
If you received your first vaccine from the Moniteau County Health Department...
- Monday, Jan. 25, you are scheduled to return Monday, Feb. 22 at the same appointment time.
- Tuesday, Jan. 26, you are scheduled to return Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the same appointment time.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27, you are scheduled to return Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the same appointment time.
- Thursday, Jan. 28, you are scheduled to return Thursday, Feb. 25 at the same appointment time.
- Friday, Jan. 29, you are scheduled to return Friday, Feb. 26 at the same appointment time.
10:30 a.m.: Lake Regional Health System updates visitor policy
Beginning today, all patients receiving care at the hospital, except for COVID-19 patients, can now have two visitors.
All Lake Regional clinic and Cancer Center patients will be limited to one support person to allow for social distancing in waiting areas.
Visiting hours remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Previous guidelines still apply such as visitors must wear masks. If they don’t have a mask, Lake Regional will provide one.
While in the hospital, visitors should stay in patient rooms/bays; they should not sit in waiting rooms or common areas.
9:00 a.m.: No new deaths in past 24 hours in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 351 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 475,348.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,715 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
1,029,785 total doses administered
703,014 Missourians have received at least one dose
326,771 Missourians have received a second dose
11.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
5.3% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,206 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,843 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 406.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 6.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
