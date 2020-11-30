As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Monday, Nov. 30 will become available below:
5:45 p.m.: CPS 14-day rate on steady decline
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 98.5.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 141 students in the district currently in quarantine and 18 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 35 quarantined, 7 positive cases, 16 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 57 quarantined, 4 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 34 quarantined, 7 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 15 quarantined
The district has seen 1,394 quarantined student cases and 210 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 50 staff members currently in quarantine and 12 active staff cases. 20 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
5:20 p.m.: Cole County reports 184 new weekend cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Monday, there have been 5,420 cases in Cole County, an increase of 184 cases since Friday. There have been 219 cases in long-term care facilities.
Two new positive cases were reported Monday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of November thus far.
There have been 16 deaths in Cole County and 15 deaths within long-term care facilities due to COVID-19.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 87.71.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports drop in total active cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health reports 729 active cases Monday, a decrease of 379 active cases from the weekend's numbers.
Most testing centers were closed Thursday and many were closed Friday.
The county also reported 75 new cases Monday.
There are 161 hospitalizations in the county, 39 of which are Boone County citizens. 44 total patients are in the county's ICUs and 14 are on a ventilator. The current hospital status is yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 118.64.
2 p.m.: Boone County reports 27th COVID-19 related death
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death Monday, bringing the county's total deaths to 27.
According to the department, the individual was in the 55 to 59 age range. It is the first death in that age group.
We are sad to announce the death of a Boone County resident from COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 55-59. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. A total of 27 Boone County residents have died from COVID-19.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 30, 2020
1:45 p.m.: Audrain County reports one death over Thanksgiving weekend
The Audrain County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death over the Thanksgiving weekend. This brings the total deaths in the county to 13.
There are currently 164 active cases in Audrain County. There have been 805 recoveries. The county has a 7.53 positivity rate per 100,000 people.
1:30 p.m.: MU adds 31 new student cases
MU added 31 student cases over the weekend, marking a total of 62 active student cases. There are 2,442 student case recoveries.
Students were released for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 20. At that time, there were 127 active student cases.
There have been three student hospitalizations, and all have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 110.
As of Monday, there were five faculty members, 38 MU Staff and one UM System staff member who actively have the virus.
11:15 a.m.: Blair Oaks 2nd-12th grade switch to online learning
Blair Oaks second through 12th grade will make a temporary switch to online learning starting Monday, Nov. 30. Students will return to class Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Students in kindergarten and 1st grade will continue in-person learning both days. Student transportation services will operate as normal.
According to the district release, there may be a need to extend the virtual learning period. The district remains hopeful that they will be able to return to in-person learning for all grades on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
10:50 a.m.: Boone County surpasses 10,000 cases since start of pandemic
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department added 186 new COVID-19 over the weekend, marking 1,108 active cases in the county.
The addition of the cases marks over 10,000 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.
We hope everyone had a happy and health Thanksgiving weekend! The Information Hub has been updated with the latest COVID-19 Boone County data from over the weekend. There were 67 cases recorded on Saturday, Nov. 28 and 119 cases on Sunday, Nov. 29. pic.twitter.com/n2VCmXfb9y— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 30, 2020
The county also reported 158 hospitalizations, 36 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 50 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri reports 3,829 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,829 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 299,762.
The state also reported 6 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,829 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,498 total hospitalizations in the state with 48% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,924 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,703.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.0% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.