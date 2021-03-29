As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
8:45p.m.: Moniteau County health center to host mass vaccination event
Moniteau County will host a mass vaccination event on Tuesday March 30th and Wednesday March 31st at the United Church of Christ in California, Mo. Walk-in registration is available from 10am-2pm or 3:30-5:00pm on both days.
6:00 p.m.: CPS reports more than half of all staff members have been vaccinated.
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 11.3.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 110 students in the district currently in quarantine and 8 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 99 quarantined, 3 positive cases, 16 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 9 quarantined, 2 positive case, 3 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 2 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 1 positive case
The district has seen 2,715 quarantined student cases and 641 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 7 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff case. 1 staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 53.4% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:50 p.m.: Callaway County reports 2 new cases.
Callaway County added 2 new cases over the weekend, marking a total of 48 active cases as of Monday. There have been a total of 3,949 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 19 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 21.5% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 15,729 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 9,642 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 6,501 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,251 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 8.
5:40 p.m.: Cole County reports 2 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,727 cases in Cole County, an increase of 2 cases over the weekend. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
2 new positive cases were reported Monday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 25.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 31,917 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 19,407 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 13,225 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,350 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
4:15 p.m.: No patients reported on a ventilator in Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 4 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 60. The county has not seen active cases this low since June 19, 2020, with 59 active cases.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 29.4% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 84,444 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 53,067 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 32,023 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 8,280 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 17 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.29.
1 p.m.: Nearly 30% of Boone Countians have started vaccinations, per weekend update
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 11 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 78.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 29.4% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 84,444 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 53,067 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 32,023 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 8,280 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 20 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 4 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
11 a.m.: State & FEMA to vaccinate over 168,000 in 8 weeks in St. Louis
Governor Mike Parson and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FMA) announced a new program Monday, to provide 168,000 vaccinations in the City of St. Louis over an eight week period.
The new program will launch on April 7 and will vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week.
The program is designed to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and who face economic, transportation or other barriers, a press release said.
The doses administered will be in addition to Missouri's statewide vaccine allotment of approximately 200,000 initial doses distributed weekly to nearly 1,050 state-approved vaccine providers.
The site will be open from a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week at the concourse level of the Dome at America's Center. Eligible residents will be called through the state's vaccine navigator. Register online or call the COVID hotline at 877-435-8411.
10:30 a.m.: Audrain County announces opening of Phase 2 for vaccines
The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) is opening its vaccine scheduling on Monday, March 29 for residents who qualify for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccinations.
This follows the directive of Governor Mike Parson, and qualifying residents will be able to register through ACHD’s online portal which can be found here.
Included in Phase 2 are people in the chemical, construction, commercial facilities, critical manufacturing, defense industrial base, financial services, and food/agriculture sectors in addition to those working in government, libraries and higher education. This phase also includes disproportionately affected populations and the homeless population.
Those who now qualify for the vaccine are encouraged to register for Audrain County’s mass vaccination clinic which will be held at the Mexico Area Family YMCA on Tuesday, April 6.
To sign up for this event, residents can register and make an appointment here by choosing the Audrain County event within the list of overall events.
“We’re pleased to move into this next phase of vaccinations in the county,” ACHD Administrator/CEO Craig Brace stated. “This phase will encompass more of those residents that fit into the critical infrastructure of our economy.”
10:15 a.m.: Central Methodist University announces vaccination event
Central Methodist University will host a vaccine event at the Fayette campus on Wednesday for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Both appointments and walk-ins will be accepted.
To register ahead of time visit here or arrive between 9 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. at the CMU Recreation Center for walk-in appointments.
10 a.m.: DHSS reports 7-day positivity rate remains under 5%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 193 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 488,648.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,440 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,340,469 total doses administered
- 1,505,818 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 877,461 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 24.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 14.3% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 788 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,055 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 294.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.