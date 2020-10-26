As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Monday, Oct. 26 will become available below:
4:15 p.m.: CPS elementary classes affected by COVID-19
Some CPS elementary classes in multiple buildings have been affected by COVID-19.
CPS will add a tab to the 14-day tracker that lists the total number of students and buildings affected, according to CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
46 CPS staff members are currently quarantined due to exposure, and seven have tested positive and are currently quarantined.
There have been 129 staff quarantines since June 25, 2020 and 48 positive staff cases.
4:00 p.m.: Moniteau County announces tenth COVID-19 death
The Moniteau County Health Center announced the county's tenth death due to COVID-19 Monday. The county resident was in their 60s.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 26th, 2020, 4:00 pm Moniteau County Health Center Reports the 10th Death Due to...Posted by Moniteau County Health Center on Monday, October 26, 2020
No other information will be released.
3:15 p.m.: Jefferson City Schools will close for all of Thanksgiving week
Superintendent Larry Linthacum announced Monday that the Jefferson City School District will close on Monday (Nov. 23) and Tuesday (Nov. 24) of Thanksgiving week in addition to the originally planned three-day break.
Distance learning will also not be provided on these days to give students, faculty and staff time to rest.
Hey JC Schools Team...You deserve a break! Thank you staff, students and families for working “Stronger Together” so we can remain in school! #JCStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/JGJRlYFaAd— Larry Linthacum (@LarryLinthacum) October 26, 2020
2:30 p.m.: Mizzou records 21 new student weekend cases
Mizzou recorded 21 new student cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active student cases to 44.
There are currently four MU faculty active cases, 18 MU staff active cases and two UM System staff active cases.
2:15 p.m.: Columbia Fire Department limits annual Halloween activities
The Columbia Fire Department announced Monday that it will not be hosting its annual Halloween Open House at fire station nine due to COVID-19.
CFD will instead be attending the Drive Boo Trick or Treat event at Cosmo Park on Oct. 31.
8:30 a.m.: Cole County School District to begin moving several grade levels online
Grades 7-12 in Cole County R-V School district will move to online learning Monday. According to a post on the district's website, students will be online for two weeks and are scheduled to return to the classroom Nov. 9.
Updates on high school athletics will be announced at a later date, the post said.
Meals are still available for students and residents under the age of 18 not enrolled at Cole R-V to pick up. Meals have to be requested by 8:30 am daily with pick-up at 10:45 a.m. in the back elementary cafeteria door.
8:25 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,527 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,527 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 171,022.
The state also added five new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 2,810.
In the last seven days, there have been 11,095 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The single day average for the number of cases is 1,585.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests, and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 11.5 percent positivity rate, and the state's method has a 22.7 percent positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.