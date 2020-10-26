As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
8:30 a.m.: Cole County school district to begin moving several grade levels online
Grades 7-12 in Cole County R-V School district will move to online learning Monday. According to a post on the district's website, students will be online for two weeks and are scheduled to return to the classroom Nov. 9.
Updates on high school athletics will be announced at a later date, the post said.
Meals are still available for students and residents under the age of 18 not enrolled at Cole R-V to pick up. Meals have to be requested by 8:30 am daily with pick-up at 10:45 a.m. in the back elementary cafeteria door.
8:25 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,527 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,527 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 171,022.
The state also added five new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 2,810.
In the last seven days, there have been 11,095 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The single day average for the number of cases is 1,585.