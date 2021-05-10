As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 178 cases, one death in past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 178 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 505,670.
DHSS reported one new death in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 8,825.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
4,143,094 total doses administered
2,367,405 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,905,352 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
38.6% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
31% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 748 total hospitalizations in the state with 30% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,123 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 303.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.