As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, April 19 will become available below:
11:30 a.m.: Cooper County Health Department hosts 2 vaccination events this week
On Tuesday, April 20, Prairie Home will host an COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic will start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Prairie Home United Methodist Church, located at 544 Hwy Drive. There will be 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Call 660-841-5524 or email cityclerk@cityprairiehome.com to schedule an appointment.
On Thursday, April 22, Bunceton will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bunceton Lions Club, located at 319 West Main Street. The event will also last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Call 660-537-9639 to schedule an appointment.
Both events are for those 18 and older.
7:50 a.m.: Missouri adds 189 cases in past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 496,600.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,635 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
3,410,665 total doses administered
2,101,443 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,425,312 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
34.2% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
23.2% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 710 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,352 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 336.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.