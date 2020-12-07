As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
7:15 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,658 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,658 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 324,956.
The state also reported 2 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,194 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,708 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 22,031 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,147.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.