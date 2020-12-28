As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
12:05 p.m.: Missouri Department of Labor awaits guidance from federal department
The Missouri Department of Labor is awaiting guidance from the United States Department of Labor on "interpretation and proper implementation" of the new legislation regarding unemployment assistance and compensation.
The state department acknowledged the newly passed legislation, which extends Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation through March 14, 2021, on Monday morning.
The department encourages individuals to continue to file their weekly requests for payments. It will continue to provide updates as information and guidance become available.
The Division is aware that Congress has passed, and the President has signed new legislation, extending Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) through March 14th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/EK7WC1nBDH— MO Dept of Labor (@MOLabor) December 28, 2020
11:30 a.m.: Boone County report 154 new weekend cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 154 new weekend COVID-19 cases Monday morning. There were no cases reported on Dec. 25 as testing sites and the health department were closed.
The total number of active cases now stands at 940.
9 a.m.: Missouri reports fewer than 2,000 new cases for third straight day
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,522 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 383,618.
Monday marks the third day straight the state has reported fewer than 2,000 cases.
The state also reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,316 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,429 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 12,709 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,816.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 16.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.