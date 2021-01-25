As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Sunday, Jan. 14
- Saturday, Jan. 23
- Friday, Jan. 22
- Thursday, Jan. 21
- Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Monday, Jan. 18
Updates for Monday, Jan. 25 will become available below:
12:15 p.m.: Boone County adds 159 weekend COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 159 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 770.
The COVID-19 Information Hub has been updated with numbers from the weekend. On Saturday, January 23, there were 107 new cases recorded. On Sunday, January 24, there were 52 new cases recorded. The total count after this weekend is 16,179, with 770 of those being active cases. pic.twitter.com/bjznLimrT5— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 25, 2021
The county also reported 77 hospitalizations, 18 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 91.71.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri surpasses 450,000 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 879 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 450,414.
The state also reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,553 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,067 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 9,623 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,375.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 11.1% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.