3 p.m.: Boone County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday (three total on Monday).
Both individuals were in the 70 to 74 age range, marking five deaths in that age group.
This brings the total deaths in Boone County to 38.
1:10 p.m.: Moniteau County adds one new death
Moniteau County reported their 16th COVID-19 related death Monday.
The individual was in their 90s. It is the second death in that age group.
According to the county's dashboard, there are currently 70 active cases and 1,464 recovered cases in the county.
11:45 a.m.: Boone County adds 243 weekend COVID-19 cases
Boone County added 243 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend; 114 cases on Saturday and 129 cases on Sunday. It is the fifth straight day of 100+ new cases.
There are currently 1,060 active cases in Boone County and a total of 11,959 cases since the pandemic started.
There have also been 36 deaths.
There are currently 26 Boone County residents hospitalized.
11:30 a.m.: Last day for free testing at Memorial Baptist Church
Monday is the last day for free COVID-19 testing at Memorial Baptist Church on Paris Road in Columbia.
Testing is available until 5 p.m. on Monday. No doctor's note is needed, but you will need to register. Click here for that link.
10:20 a.m.: Boone County records 36th COVID-19 death
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services added one new COVID-19 related death Monday morning.
According to the department, the individual was in the 50-54 age range, marking the second death in that age group.
This marks the county's 36th COVID-19 death since the pandemic started.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,562 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,562 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 347,603.
The state also reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,514 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,637 total hospitalizations in the state with 30% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,564 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,652.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.