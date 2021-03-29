As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, March 29 will become available below:
4:15 p.m.: No patients reported on a ventilator in Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 4 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 60. The county has not seen active cases this low since June 19, 2020, with 59 active cases.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 29.4% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 84,444 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 53,067 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 32,023 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 8,280 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 17 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.29.
1 p.m.: Nearly 30% of Boone Countians have started vaccinations, per weekend update
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 11 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 78.
The county also reported 20 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 4 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
11 a.m.: State & FEMA to vaccinate over 168,000 in 8 weeks in St. Louis
Governor Mike Parson and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FMA) announced a new program Monday, to provide 168,000 vaccinations in the City of St. Louis over an eight week period.
The new program will launch on April 7 and will vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week.
The program is designed to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and who face economic, transportation or other barriers, a press release said.
The doses administered will be in addition to Missouri's statewide vaccine allotment of approximately 200,000 initial doses distributed weekly to nearly 1,050 state-approved vaccine providers.
The site will be open from a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week at the concourse level of the Dome at America's Center. Eligible residents will be called through the state's vaccine navigator. Register online or call the COVID hotline at 877-435-8411.
10:30 a.m.: Audrain County announces opening of Phase 2 for vaccines
The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) is opening its vaccine scheduling on Monday, March 29 for residents who qualify for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccinations.
This follows the directive of Governor Mike Parson, and qualifying residents will be able to register through ACHD’s online portal which can be found here.
Included in Phase 2 are people in the chemical, construction, commercial facilities, critical manufacturing, defense industrial base, financial services, and food/agriculture sectors in addition to those working in government, libraries and higher education. This phase also includes disproportionately affected populations and the homeless population.
Those who now qualify for the vaccine are encouraged to register for Audrain County’s mass vaccination clinic which will be held at the Mexico Area Family YMCA on Tuesday, April 6.
To sign up for this event, residents can register and make an appointment here by choosing the Audrain County event within the list of overall events.
“We’re pleased to move into this next phase of vaccinations in the county,” ACHD Administrator/CEO Craig Brace stated. “This phase will encompass more of those residents that fit into the critical infrastructure of our economy.”
10:15 a.m.: Central Methodist University announces vaccination event
Central Methodist University will host a vaccine event at the Fayette campus on Wednesday for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Both appointments and walk-ins will be accepted.
To register ahead of time visit here or arrive between 9 to 11 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. at the CMU Recreation Center for walk-in appointments.
10 a.m.: DHSS reports 7-day positivity rate remains under 5%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 193 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 488,648.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,440 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,340,469 total doses administered
- 1,505,818 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 877,461 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 24.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 14.3% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 788 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,055 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 294.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.