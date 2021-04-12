As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Sunday, April 11
- Saturday, April 10
- Friday, April 9
- Thursday, April 8
- Wednesday, April 7
- Tuesday, April 6
- Monday, April 5
- Sunday, April 4
- Saturday, April 3
Updates for Monday, April 12 will become available below:
1:55 p.m.: Boone Health opens vaccination appointments for Wednesday, Thursday
Boone Health has opened vaccination appointments for Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 15 at the Columbia Mall.
Any Missourian over the age of 16 may receive a Pfizer vaccine from 1:55 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday and from 1:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.
8:15 a.m.: Over 30% of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 198 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 493,728.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,515 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,085,012 total doses administered
- 1,925,321 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,260,765 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 31.4% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 20.5% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 561 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,229 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 318.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.