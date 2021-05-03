As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
5:30 p.m.: Over 35% of Cole County has initiated vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,846 cases in Cole County, an increase of 6 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Six new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 35.4% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 47,739 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 27,196 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 21,836 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,245 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
5:20 p.m.: Boone County continues with state's highest vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 64.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 44.3% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
139,977 total doses administered of a vaccine
79,971 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
61,638 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
9,804 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 13 hospitalizations, two of which are Boone County residents. There are currently one COVID-19 patient in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
10:35 a.m.: Boone County announces vaccination clinics in Sturgeon, Harrisburg, Hallsville
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host three vaccination clinics throughout the county this week.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given so anyone 16 years or older may receive a vaccine during the walk-in clinics. No appointment is neccessary.
Sturgeon
- Sturgeon Youth Center
- Tuesday, May 4
- 3 to 6 p.m.
- Second dose administered same place/time on Tuesday, May 25
Harrisburg
- Harrisburg Lion's Club
- Wednesday, May 5
- 3 to 6 p.m.
- Second dose administered same place/time on Wednesday, May 26
Hallsville
- Hallsville Community Center
- Thursday, May 6
- 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Second dose administered same place/time on Thursday, May 27
7:25 a.m.: Missouri reports 225 new cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 225 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 503,303.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,745.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
3,954,014 total doses administered
2,316,315 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,760,994 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
37.7% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
28.7% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 795 total hospitalizations in the state with 28% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,574 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 368.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.