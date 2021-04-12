As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, April 12 will become available below:
4:55 p.m.: CPS reports over 60% of staff vaccinated
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 11.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 62 students in the district currently in quarantine and 8 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 15 quarantined, 1 positive case, 10 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 30 quarantined, 3 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 16 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 1 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 2,763 quarantined student cases and 645 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 8 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff cases. One staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 61.3% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:20 p.m.: Boone County reports 15 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 111.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 38.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
111,605 total doses administered of a vaccine
68,671 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
44,206 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
14,185 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 12 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There is currently 1 COVID-19 patient in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.43.
4 p.m.: Columbia/Boone County health department to host vaccination event for Spanish speakers
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host a vaccination event on Saturday for Spanish speaking community members.
The event will take place at Sacred Heart Church, located at 105 Waugh Street, and will be appointment based.
Call 573-874-7645 or email covidespanol@como.gov to register.
Español: ¿Le interesa vacunarse contra el COVID-19? Pronto podrá vacunarse por medio del Centro de Salud de Columbia y del condado de Boone. Si le interesa vacunarse, por favor deje un mensaje de voz o envie un correo a: 573.874.7645, covidespanol@como.gov. pic.twitter.com/SVxpwq4HbA— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 12, 2021
1:55 p.m.: Boone Health opens vaccination appointments for Wednesday, Thursday
Boone Health has opened vaccination appointments for Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 15 at the Columbia Mall.
Any Missourian over the age of 16 may receive a Pfizer vaccine from 1:55 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday and from 1:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.
8:15 a.m.: Over 30% of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 198 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 493,728.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,515 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,085,012 total doses administered
- 1,925,321 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,260,765 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 31.4% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 20.5% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 561 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,229 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 318.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.