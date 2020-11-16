As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
11:15 a.m.: Boone County adds 245 weekend COVID-19 cases
The Boone County COVID-19 hub showed 180 COVID-19 cases were added Saturday and 65 cases on Sunday.
As of Monday at 11:15 a.m., there were 153 hospitalizations in Boone County hospitals. 45 are in the ICU, 20 are on a ventilator and 37 are Boone County residents.
The hospital status shows yellow.
The Boone County Health Department announced on Nov. 6 that they would no longer update the hub on Saturdays and Sundays.
10:45 a.m.: State Senate on hold until after Thanksgiving
Senator Caleb Rowden took to Twitter Monday to announce that the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Rowden said due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, it's in the best interest of the members, staff and public to put any action on hold.
Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday. 1/2 #MOLeg— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) November 16, 2020
7:45 a.m.: Missouri reports 3,718 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,718 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 243,169.
The state also reported 12 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,386 since the outbreak started.
There are 2,525 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days there have been 25,551 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,650.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 24.4% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 44.0% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.