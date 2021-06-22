CALIFORNIA, Mo. - On Monday, the Moniteau County Health Center posted on Facebook about the increasing COVID-19 positivity rates in the county, which were at 17.5% at that time.
“It hasn't been this high since mid-January 2021,” the health center wrote. “PLEASE get vaccinated against COVID. The vaccine is highly effective and safe!”
Moniteau County currently has 26% of the population initiating the vaccine process, and 23.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the state data.
Moniteau County is ranked No. 7 in Missouri of jurisdictions with the highest positivity rate, according to the same state data.
Many business owners and residents were unaware of the high positivity rate when asked on Tuesday.
The owner of Sweet Buy & Buy Lucille Rosenmiller said she was not concerned with the increase in numbers.
“When people started coming back, they wore their masks, if they wanted to, Rosenmiller said. “I never said anything to anyone that they should, but I refused to wear a mask the whole time.”
Rosenmiller said since everything with her business has worked well this far, she has no plans of changing anything due to the rising rates.
Director of the Moniteau County Library Connie Walker said they have followed the health center's guidelines with COVID-19.
“We actually lifted our mask mandate, I believe in May, where it's optional,” Walker said. “We do have some patrons that come in with masks and we respect that. We never did put up any shields or anything like that. At our Circulation Desk, we did six foot distancing, so that's kind of how that worked.”
Walker said with people getting vaccinated she feels like people feel safe.
“We used to go to the grocery store even until probably two months ago, everybody still wore masks,” Walker said. “Everybody's been pretty cautious and with the vaccine, we're supposed to not be contagious or get it so I think people have kind of relaxed a little bit, our traffic has definitely picked up.”
Walker said she was surprised to hear about the positivity rate increase.
“They [The Health Department] have a great graphic that they keep updated all the time but they did stop doing that on Facebook so you have to go to their website,” Walker said. “ I just thought things were going so well, I have not been concerned enough to check that.”
For more information on where to get vaccinated in Moniteau County, visit their website here or call 573-796-3412 to schedule.