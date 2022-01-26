BOONE COUNTY − Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released COVID-19 data Wednesday after not reporting for nearly a week.
PHHS said it was seeing the highest number of COVID cases the county has seen since the start of the pandemic, which created an increased workload for its staff and a need for a revamp of how it reports data.
On Wednesday, the county health department announced how it was going to make changes to the information hub and released data from the last week.
According to PHHS, 10,763 cases have been recorded in Boone County since Dec. 31, 2021. For comparison, there were 14,587 total cases in 2021.
The health department said 39,643 cases have been recorded since March 2020, meaning 27% of the county's total COVID cases were reported from Dec. 31, 2021 through Jan. 25, 2022.
PHHS said it has stopped reporting active COVID-19 cases. Instead, it will report test data based on the specific date the test was administered, which is results in a 48-hour delay.
The health department will release numbers over social media before the new information hub is finalized. More information on the county's new information hub can be found here.