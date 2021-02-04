JEFFERSON CITY - More COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to Missouri, according to Governor Mike Parson at Thursday's weekly briefing.
Gov. Parson said the federal government will increase the state's weekly Moderna vaccine allocations by 5%. The state currently receives 76,000 doses a week.
Over 600,000 vaccines are set to be administered by the end of the week.
The state has also selected certain hospitals from each region of the state to administer vaccines through the month of February.. The amount will be based on populations, and the remaining vaccines will be sent to public health departments in the following counties for mass vaccination first: Henry, Marion, Ralls, St. Francis, Greene, Pemiscot, Cole, Douglas, Livingston, Harrison and Phelps.
Parson emphasized fairly allocating vaccines.
"We have to discipline, but right now, with the supply that we have, we have to put it to the most vulnerable people who need it right now and the people with the highest risk," Parson said
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service Director Dr. Randall Williams also provided updates on the next phases and tiers.
"My hope would be that we will be moving into Tier 3 of Phase 1B in early, mid-April, and that we'd get to Phase 3 by mid-May," Dr. Williams said.
Dr. Williams also said vaccines will be available at select Walmart and Healthmart pharmacies as early as Feb. 11. These COVID-19 vaccines are from the federal pharmacy partnership and do not affect Missouri's allocated amount.
He did not specify what tier would be able to get these vaccines.