MU assistant professor granted over $500,000 to develop a COVID-19 detection wearable

COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri announced a grant award from the National Science Foundation to Zheng Yan on Monday for his work with health monitoring wearables.
The device is a sticker that will go on the skin of your wrist or chest and can check vital signs, using sensors, to give early detection of health issues like COVID-19 and heart disease.
Yan will use the grant to research ways to mass-produce the wearable at a reasonable price.
"Based on our calculation, the cost of our material is only less than $1 for one wearable patch," Yan said.
The sensors, which have already been created, can track things like blood pressure, heart rate and skin hydration, and can wirelessly send the information to health care providers.
Yan said mass producing the product will lessen the need for in-person doctor visits. One health professional said the vital tracking sticker could help doctors give better diagnosis, especially with patients from rural areas.
"The ability to know what your vital signs are before you get to the hospital can be a valuable piece of information," MU Health Care Emergency Physician Christopher Sampson said. "They have a long trip to the hospital, to be able to see ahead of time maybe if they're having distress based on heart rate, or their skin hydration, or their temperature, any of that information can be really valuable."
Yan said the device will be customizable to what the wearer is looking to track.
"If we want to monitor our sleep, we can tighten the EKG sensor," Yan said. "If we want to measure COVID-19, we can use other combinations of bioelectronic wires."
Sampson said smart watches and other wearables are already helping people realize health problems. Yan said there is one big advantage to his design.
"We will have a permanent signal like an EKG. I mean, 24 hours and seven days," Yan said.
Yan said the design calls for porous material that will be comfortable and breathable for the wearer.
He said he hopes the preliminary research to be done in two years.