MISSOURI - Chinese people in Columbia should be gathering together Thursday to celebrate Chinese New Year, but there is no large gathering this year due to the pandemic.
Chinese New Year is a traditional festival for Chinese people to celebrate Lunar New Year. It is one of the most important dates for family members to spend time together having fun and eating dumplings.
Many other Asian countries, such as Japan, also celebrate on the same date because they were influenced by the Chinese Lunar calendar.
This year, Chinese New Year is on Feb. 11. Many Chinese students at MU chose to celebrate this festival with their friends, especially roommates.
"It was kind of funny that I was in class when my families ate together at home in China," MU journalism student Susie Shu said.
But she said she is not sad, because she could spend time with her roommates.
"We watched CCTV Spring Festival Gala Evening together," Shu said. "But I miss the feeling of gathering with families."
Another Chinese student, Li Xiaolan, said she missed home, and hasn't seen her family in-person in two years.
"But at least I have friends here, and we can support each other during the difficult time," Li said.
Last year, Chinese New Year was on Jan. 25, just after several days the first case of COVID-19 was found in the U.S.
MU Chinese Students and Scholars Association had to delay the 2020 celebration of the Lunar New Year, according to a previous Columbia Missourian story. it was successfully held, even though only 27 people showed up, Li Xiyang, president of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, said to the Columbia Missourian.
The 2020 Lunar New Year celebration might have been the last big gathering for Chinese students, scholars and Chinese Americans before the pandemic in Columbia.