COLUMBIA - MU education students are back student teaching in-person at Columbia Public Schools.
Now that CPS students are mostly back in-person, MU students studying education are back in the classroom as well.
CPS has worked with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, as well as the university, to make this operation work and keep students and staff safe.
MU Associate Dean at the College of Education Dr. John Lannin explained they purchased face shields for all of their student teachers to prepare for in-person student teaching and encouraged them to get tested before going back to the classroom.
Currently there are about 100 student teachers at each school level at CPS and surrounding areas.
Students were able to student teach virtually last semester, but many students say it is nothing compared to being in a real classroom.
"It is definitely beneficial to the learning aspect of becoming a teacher. I would have been a lot more nervous going into next year when running a classroom of my own," MU student and elementary education major Colleen Kaveney said.
Face-to-face experiences for these students are something the College of Education had hoped for, as there are many benefits.
"There are different kinds of classroom management that you do when you're face-to-face, versus if you're in a virtual environment," Dr. Lannin said.
Dr. Lannin also explained hopes for student teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the students are in the Phase 1B - Tier 3 of the vaccination plan and would be vaccinated along with public school teachers.