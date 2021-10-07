COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Faculty Council met Thursday afternoon and voted to request stricter mask and vaccine policies to the UM System Board of Curators.
The council requests the Board of Curators to renew the current requirements for face coverings and revise the mask policy in that everyone wear masks in every indoor public space on campus.
The requirements are set to expire Oct. 15 after the Curators extended the mandate in September.
The council also requests the Board of Curators to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all faculty, staff and students.
The council would want the mandate to be implemented before the beginning of the spring 2022 semester, though the Board of Curators voted to ban vaccine mandates on campus in early September.
The faculty's requests are based on findings from a faculty survey.
In the findings, 85% of faculty members at MU think members of the university should be vaccinated against COVID-19. Also according to the survey, 74% of faculty members support requiring vaccinations against COVID-19 for all employees and students who do not have a medical or religious exemption.
According to the MU COVID-19 dashboard, as of Thursday at noon, there are 16 active student cases, one active faculty case and eight active staff cases. There have been 226 student cases since the beginning of the school year.